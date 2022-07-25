John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $7,035,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $74.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $857.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $93.34.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.