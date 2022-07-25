JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target to CHF 770

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.25.

LZAGY traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.84. 60,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

