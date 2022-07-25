JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $21.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,555,000 after buying an additional 249,123 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,636,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $41,576,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.