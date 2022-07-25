Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.47 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,621,519 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.