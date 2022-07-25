Kalata (KALA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800.00

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $30,590.62 and approximately $800.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032379 BTC.
About Kalata
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
