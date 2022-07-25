Kalmar Trading Down 3.6% This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $25,769.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,421,101 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.