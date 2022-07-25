Kalmar Trading Down 3.6% This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $25,769.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,421,101 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

