Kcash Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $466,901.23 and $18,229.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

