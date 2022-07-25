Kiaro (CVE:KO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Kiaro Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.
About Kiaro
Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.