Kineko (KKO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,867.00

Kineko (KKO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Kineko has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $239,322.82 and approximately $1,867.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017001 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031832 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
