Klimatas (KTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.00

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 146.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 126.9% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,238.03 and $48.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

