Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.12

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 129383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

