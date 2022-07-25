K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $30.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($26.77) to €24.00 ($24.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.22) to €37.00 ($37.37) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.38) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

