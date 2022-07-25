KUN (KUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7,560.34

KUN (KUN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. KUN has a total market cap of $7,560.34 and $748.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00017275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032189 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.