Lanceria (LANC) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 65.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $879,574.12 and $7,421.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017321 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032355 BTC.
Lanceria Coin Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.