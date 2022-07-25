Landbox (LAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,835.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031693 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.