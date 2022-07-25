Landbox (LAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,835.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031693 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
