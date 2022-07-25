Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.99

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Landstar Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.