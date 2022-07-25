Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$10,250.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28), for a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,972.79).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.