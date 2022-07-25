Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$10,250.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28), for a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,972.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

