Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Latch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.15 in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Latch has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Latch by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Latch by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Latch by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Latch by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.