Legacy CG LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

