Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (LND) traded up 56% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $916,918.53 and approximately $10,684.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

