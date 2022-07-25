Lethean (LTHN) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $82,337.77 and $22.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,033.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.82 or 0.06874911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00255206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00110096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00669964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00561333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005712 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.