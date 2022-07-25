Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.63. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,973. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

