Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CL King boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. 10,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,947. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

