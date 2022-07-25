Leuthold Group LLC Invests $5.87 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. 126,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,424. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

