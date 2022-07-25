Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.67.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.