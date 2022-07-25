Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,739 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,760. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

