Leuthold Group LLC Sells 111,594 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,594 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.96. 182,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

