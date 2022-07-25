LHT (LHT) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

LHT (LHT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $59,057.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007354 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

