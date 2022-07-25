Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,151.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $998,151.21 and approximately $120,151.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00257203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.