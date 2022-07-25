Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,772 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 686,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.