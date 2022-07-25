LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 10,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,192,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

LivePerson Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $156,410,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $20,845,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $11,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

