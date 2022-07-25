Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $394.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

