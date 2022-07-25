Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 770 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $739.25.

Lonza Group stock traded down $3.89 on Monday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Lonza Group has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $86.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

