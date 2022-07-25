Lossless Hits Market Cap of $10.38 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $353,159.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

