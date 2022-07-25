Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,953. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.