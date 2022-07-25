Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 18.73 and last traded at 18.87. 211,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,187,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 34.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is 23.45.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

