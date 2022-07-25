Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.57 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

