Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,705 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

