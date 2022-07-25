Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 221 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $209.80 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.