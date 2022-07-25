Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $810,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.85.

