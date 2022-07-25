Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $246,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

