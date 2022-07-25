Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New $215,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

