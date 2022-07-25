Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 4,832 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $66.93 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

