LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.44. 66,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

