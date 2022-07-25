LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
NYSE LYB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.44. 66,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.