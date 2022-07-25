MA Private Wealth Acquires 1,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 78,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.