MA Private Wealth Buys 510 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 194.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.46.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

