MA Private Wealth Has $689,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,629,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

