MA Private Wealth Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.48. The stock had a trading volume of 282,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

