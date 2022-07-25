Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

