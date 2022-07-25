MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

